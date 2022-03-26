The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11 and since then it has been continuously receiving fantastic response from the audience. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has managed to mint a fabulous amount at the ticket windows and its total collection now stands at Rs 211.83 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lVHulJpZuw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)