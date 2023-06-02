The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5 and it continues to churn impressive figures at the box office. The film starring Adah Sharma in the leading role has crossed Rs 230 crore mark in India. The total collections of this Sudipto Sen directorial stands at Rs 231.72 crore. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

The Kerala Story Collections

#TheKeralaStory remains the first choice of viewers for the fourth consecutive week… [Week 4] Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.60 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 231.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#TheKeralaStory biz at a glance… ⭐️ Week 1: ₹… pic.twitter.com/aVKTxvB4Jn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)