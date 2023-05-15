The State of Tamil Nadu revealed to the Supreme Court that makers falsely stated that there was a ban on the movie. But the real reason was that the film, though screened in 19 theatres was later shut down "due to poor performance of actors and poor response." "Tamil Nadu has submitted that it had in fact deployed more police forces in every multiplex so that cinema goers can watch the movie without any law and order issues." reports Bar & Bench. The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Weekend 2: Adah Sharma Starrer Mints Rs 136.74 Crore in India.

View TKS Update Here:

[BREAKING] Theatres not screening The Kerala Story due to poor performance/response, no ban on film: Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court reports @DebayonRoy #SupremeCourt #TheKerelaStory https://t.co/cd1sBmacd9 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)