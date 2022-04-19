Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar reached Manali for the shoot of their next titled The Lady Killer yesterday (March 18). Arjun has now informed his fans that the shoot for the same has commenced. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the clapboard, expressing his excitement for the film. KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon Shares Clip of People Throwing Coins in Theatre, Thanks Fans for the Love.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

