Writer-producer Sandeep Singh is all set to make his directorial debut with the film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sandeep took to his social media to unveil the first-look poster of the film on February 16. The poster was announced by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Sandeep shared pictures with the minister revealing the poster of the film. The film will be a biopic on the 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Produced by Immerso Studios and Legend Studios, the biopic will be released on January 23, 2026, in six different languages. Gadkari Teaser: Marathi Biopic on Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Helmed by Anurag Rajan Bhusari to Release on October 27 (Watch Video).

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Poster Revealed:

