Pathaan, Kabir and Tiger have come together in this ah-mazingly made fan-edit on Twitter. Well, if you happen to be a fan of the YRF Spy Universe, then the video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan will make you go crazy. There is action as well as hotness in one frame. Not to miss, the clip also sees John Abraham, Tiger Shroff and female leads from the YRF Universe. Check out the BOMB show below. Kamal Haasan Jokingly Says 'I Will Talk to Shah Rukh Khan' Over Pathaan X Vikram Crossover (Watch Video).

Kabir x Pathaan x Tiger:

Biggest Cinematic Universe 🔥😎 TIGER × KABIR × PATHAAN pic.twitter.com/4Pu94QCXCF — Lekhu EdIts ™ (@Lekhu_Cuts) May 31, 2023

