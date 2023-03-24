Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe and here’s a heartfelt gift for King Khan made by a sand artist. This sand portrait of the Bollywood superstar is made on Pakistan’s Gadani Beach. This artwork will surely cheer up all SRKians. Pathaan: Digital Sculpture of Shah Rukh Khan’s Look Inspired by the Film’s Official Poster Goes Viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Sand Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Shoukat (@sameershoukat11)

