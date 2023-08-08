Zeenat Aman has shared some beautiful throwback pictures on social media where she is seen posing with veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol. "Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set [sic]," Zeenat Aman added in the caption of the pictures where both the actors are seen in their retro style. "The first picture here is from the song Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted [sic]," Zeenat Aman wrote in reference to the picture where both the actors are cross-dressed. #ThrowbackThursday: Zeenat Aman Shares Old Black and White Pic From Film Set, Asks Fans to 'Meme Her'.

Here's Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

