Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies. Recently, the shooting of the flick was paused due to coronavirus pandemic and cyclone Tauktae. However, now as per the latest report in Mid-Day, Aditya Chopra has given a green signal to resume shooting in Mumbai. The report further elaborates that Tiger 3 shooting will once again start in Mumbai on July 23.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)