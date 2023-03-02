It is Tiger Shroff’s birthday today and his dad, actor Jackie Shroff has shared the perfect post to wish his son. And that post has served as the most amazing treat for all fans of the birthday boy. Tiger’s father posted a few childhood pics and wished him saying, “Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids.” Disha Patani Wishes Ex-Boyfriend Tiger Shroff With a Cute Pic and Heartfelt Note!

Jackie Shroff Wishes Son Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)