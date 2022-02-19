The official trailer of Rajiv Kapoor's last film titled Toolsidas Junior is finally out! The clip sees late Rajiv Kapoor as a snooker player who only plays the game for his 13-year-old son (Varun). However, life turns upside down when he loses a match. We also get to see Sanjay Dutt as a snooker coach. Have a look!

Watch Video:

