Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will soon be hitting Rs 80 mark at the box office in India. The rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan released in theatres on March 8. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 76.29 crore. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Alia Bhatt Watches Luv Ranjan’s Film, Calls Hubby Ranbir Kapoor 'Cutest Makkaar’ and Shraddha Kapoor ‘Sweetest Jhoothi'! (View Post).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Collection

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects a decent number on Mon [Day 6]… National chains continue to lead, mass pockets remain ordinary/below par… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.29 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/cC42wu6otg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2023

