Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The makers have dropped the single “Show Me The Thumka” and the lead pair has once again stolen hearts with their sizzling chemistry and amazing ‘thumkas’ in this vibrant track. The song crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh will surely get one grooving on the dance floor. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Netizens are Loving Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Bemusing Chemistry in Luv Ranjan's Rom-Com!

Watch The Video Of The Song Show Me The Thumka Below:

