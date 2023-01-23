The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has left movie buffs impressed with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s sizzling hot chemistry. There’s another factor that took the audience amazed and that’s the lead actress’ never-seen-before avatar. Shraddha is seen slaying in bikini, crop tops, pretty dresses, saree and displaying her envious curves in the upcoming flick. Fans have shared the actress’ hot stills from the film’s trailer and going gaga about it. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Flirt, Kiss and Share Steamy Moments in Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com!

Have No Mercy ! The Queen is Here n How ! 🥵🥵🥵🔥#ShraddhaKapoor 🤤 pic.twitter.com/yeK31UIH1g — 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁 ✊✨ (@GlamspotA) January 23, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Below:

