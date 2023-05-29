Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video from her vacation with daughter Nitara and talked about the joy of motherhood. In the video, she shared her view about children blaming parents, the cons of motherhood and mother's love. Twinkle captioned it as, "It doesn't matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you:) All we can do is hope is that they realise that there are very few truly terrible mothers. Even the mother from Home Alone – who forgot about her child not once, but also in the sequel – was not evil, just overwhelmed. Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try to do our best, even on our worst days. Agree? Disagree?" Twinkle Khanna Has a Special Connection With Autorickshaw, Shares How Friends Use to Call Her 'Rickshaw Rani'.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

