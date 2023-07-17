Actor Rajat Barmecha, who made his debut with the 2010 film Udaan, is celebrating the 13th anniversary of his debut. To celebrate the special occasion, Rajat shared a short video on Instagram with Co actor Rohit Roy. The video showcases Rohan (played by Rajat) meeting Bhairav Singh (played by Rohit), they converse but some unexpected thing happens at the end of the video. He captioned it as, "Rohan meets Bhairav Singh in 2023!" Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha: Adulting Is a Tough Process but It Helps Youngsters Build Their Personality.

Check Out Rajat Barmecha- Ronit Roy's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Barmecha (@barmecharajat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)