Finally, actress-politician, Urmila Matondkar has tested negative for coronavirus, after being diagnosed with the disease for two weeks. She took to her official Twitter on Sunday (November 14) and talked about her health. She said, "My report has come COVID negative, thanks to all your wishes and I am perfectly healthy." She had contracted the virus on October 31.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)