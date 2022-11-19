Uunchai is the adventure drama helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani in the lead released in theatres on November 11. It has been eight days since the release of the film and it is inching closer to Rs 20 crore mark. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 18.33 crore. Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Shares BTS From Picturesque Locations of Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani Starrer.

Uunchai Box Office Update

#Uunchai gets affected due to #Drishyam2 wave [especially at multiplexes], but should gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun [good advance bookings]… Meanwhile, #Rajshri has added 92 cinemas in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 18.33 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/IxO1JqTwtf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2022

