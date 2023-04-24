Varun Dhawan turns 36 and it seems he's definitely enjoying his birthday. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal and his friends. In one snap, him and Natasha were seen on a swing on the beach. In another one, he was seen playing Boxer Cube, the punching bag style game at an arcade. Varun Dhawan Birthday: Let's Raid His Dapper Wardrobe, One Outfit at a Time.

View Varun's Birthday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

