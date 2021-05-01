Bollywood celebrities have finally woken up to the crisis that India is facing presently. While Alia Bhatt is amplifying relevant information and helpline numbers for COVID-19 victims, Varun Dhawan has now joined hands with Mission Oxygen India to make available oxygen concentrators to hospitals. He reveals that the first shipment has already reached India and has been deployed at 14 hospitals.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

