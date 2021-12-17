Varun Dhawan’s latest post on Instagram is a treat for his followers who always keep looking for his pictures or videos along with his ladylove. The actor has shared a reel featuring his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor has revealed in his post how long it took him to convince her for one reel and he’s pretty sure that she would never agree to do another reel. He has opted for the song “Teri Bhabhi” from his film Coolie No 1 and can be seen kissing Natasha’s cheeks and well, she just can’t stop blushing. This is indeed the cutest video you’ll see on the internet today!

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

