Varun Dhawan, who is currently filming for his highly anticipated movie VD18 in Kerala, gave fans a peek into an accident on sets. Today, on December 26, he took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his apparent on-set injury. The video shared by Varun, captures his bandaged leg resting calmly on a chair. The caption simply reads, "Another day on shoot #vd18." To note, this is the fourth time he has injured his leg while shooting for VD18. VD18: Varun Dhawan Sustains Leg Injury While Shooting For His Next, Shares Pic on Insta.

Varun Dhawan Injures His Leg Again:

