After attending Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s lavish wedding in south Goa, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at the airport today as they were headed towards their home in Mumbai. Natasha, who is expecting her first child with Varun, confidently showcased her baby bump in a trendy, casual outfit. Varun sported a relaxed look in jeans, a tee, a jacket, and a cap. In a viral video, Natasha's pregnancy was evident as she walked alongside Varun. Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Flaunts Her Baby Bump As Duo Confirms Pregnancy in an Adorable Instagram Post! (View Pic).]

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal At The Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)