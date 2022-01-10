Vicky Kaushal’s latest video post on Instagram has set internet on fire, courtesy his fun dance moves. The actor, who tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 9 last year, is seen grooving to the hit Tamil song “Rowdy Baby”. The hit number was picturised on Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. After watching Vicky enjoying to this dance track, fans are crediting his wife Katrina. Some of the comments dropped on his post are ‘shaadhi k side effects’, ‘when you get married to Katrina Kaif’, ‘Wow after marriage this dance’, ‘Katrina se shadi hone k baad aise heen aadmi jhumta hai’ and so on.

Vicky Kaushal Dances To ‘Rowdy Baby’

Here’s What VicKat Fans Have To Say

Comments On Vicky Kaushal's Rowdy Baby Dance Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

