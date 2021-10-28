There is a strong buzz that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon tying the knot. Reports suggest that the couple are all set to get hitched in December, however, nothing is official as of yet. Now, amidst, the wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal's latest post over silver linings and golden hour makes us wonder if the speculations are true. Have a look at Kaushal's smile in the click.

Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)