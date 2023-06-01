Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan grooved to the latter’s hit song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” and fans couldn’t keep calm watching the duo dance together. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic with the Greek God of Bollywood and called that epic moment on IIFA 2023 stage as ‘special’. Vicky Kaushal Nails Hook Step of ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ Song With Hrithik Roshan at IIFA 2023 (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal’s Fanboy Moment With Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

