We've already seen Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam, showcasing his budding acting skills at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event. Now, a delightful new video has surfaced online, capturing another adorable moment of the star kid. The clip features AbRam dancing to one of his father's hit songs while surrounded by friends. The chosen track? None other than Shah Rukh Khan's hit number "Chammak Challo" from the movie Ra.One. In the clip, the child steals the spotlight with his charming dance moves, radiating the same energy and charisma his superstar father is known for. Shah Rukh Khan Sets ‘Dad Goals’ As Superstar Attends Son AbRam’s School Activities, Photos Go Viral!

Shah Rukh Khan Dances On SRK's Song

