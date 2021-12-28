Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on December 27 and from his family to close friends, all were seen in attendance. Genelia Deshmukh has served a perfect treat for all fans of Salman on social media. She shared a video in which the two can be seen twinning in maroon colour t-shirts and dancing their heart out to a retro track.

Watch Salman Khan And Genelia Deshmukh Dancing Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)