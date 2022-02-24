Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share screen place in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. About working with Saif in this flick, Hrithik mentioned in his post, “working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!”

Hrithik Roshan On Working With Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha

विक्रम . VIKRAM P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait!#VikramVedha #SaifAliKhan #VikramFirstLook pic.twitter.com/v6qDbXypNK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2022

