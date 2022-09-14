Vikram Vedha is set to hit the big screens on September 30. Starring Saif Ali Khan as Vikram and Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, it is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The makers have dropped BTS video showcasing how Saif prepped for his character to essay the role of a fearless cop. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s 'Vikram Vedha' Makers Say the Film Is Based on Indian Folktale ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.

Saif Ali Khan’s BTS From Vikram Vedha

