Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi was a massive hit in the south and now, it has been remade in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the leading roles. The film was released today (September 30, 2022) and the film is being loved by the masses. Netizens are trending the film on social media as ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’. Vikram Vedha Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Take a look at the tweets below:

Fans are excited

Finally After 3 years 💥 watching @iHrithik in cinemas Show begins in Few Minutes VIKRAM VEDHA DAY#VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview @HrithikRules pic.twitter.com/MZ6El2ULld — Anand Abhirup #VedhaArmy📌 🧡 (@SanskariGuruji) September 30, 2022

Netizens are in love with Hrithik Roshan’s acting skills

Movie lovers call the film a good blend of mass and class

good blend of MASS + CLASS! true entertainer 💥 VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/UJJQeHrQ5Q — Hrithik Roshan Fighter (@hrithik_fighter) September 30, 2022

The audience feels that cinemas were on fire

Cinemas were on FIRE today for #VikramVedha First Day First show.Saif and @iHrithik surprises you with his an action packed role like never before.... VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/aE0Rj0cCx4 — Mannu🧟 (@manishhhh1917) September 30, 2022

Some say that this is Hrithik’s 25th film and that it is a silver jubilee blockbuster

. @iHrithik 25th film is a silver jubilee treat that showcases his growth as an actor. Versatility at its finest. VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/JgwEydiBMb — Thimiru Pudichavan Gokul. (@GokulThimiru) September 30, 2022

