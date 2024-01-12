Vikrant Massey, acclaimed for his recent film 12th Fail, delighted fans by sharing a charming moment with wife Sheetal Thakur. In an Instagram post, the actor is captured playfully grabbing her cheeks, creating an undeniably adorable scene. Alongside the photo, Massey affectionately wrote, "Mera yellow waala Angry Bird." For the unversed, the couple got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in 2022. 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra Dedicated Four and Half Years of His Life For This Film! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vikrant Massey's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

