On November 21, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport looking cool in casuals. The cricketer-actor duo were captured by paps as they returned from their Uttarakhand vacation. The couple were also accompanied by daughter Vamika. In the video, we see Virushka in relaxed wear paired with caps. Anushka Sharma Glows As She Smiles in Sunkissed Pics From Uttarakhand Vacay!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

