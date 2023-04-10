The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri in December 2022 had issued an unconditional apology before the court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar. The Delhi High Court on Thursday last week asked Vivek Agnihotri to appear in person on April 10 in a matter related to a tweet that he posted in 2018 about Justice S Muralidhar. However, the Delhi HC to hear today a suo motu criminal contempt petition against The Kashmir Files director, Anand Ranganathan and others for their comments against Justice S Muralidhar in the 2018 contempt case. Apurva Asrani and Vivek Agnihotri Slam Karan Johar Over Old Video Where He Says He Wanted to ‘Sabotage’ Anushka Sharma’s Career.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#DelhiHighCourt to hear today a suo motu criminal contempt petition against #VivekAgnihotri, #AnandRanganathan and others for their comments against Justice S Muralidhar. Agnihotri has already apologised in the matter. However, the court has asked him to appear in person and… pic.twitter.com/XGYJmOpOmz — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 10, 2023

