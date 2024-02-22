Actor-writer Vivek Vaswani shared insights into his 44-year career in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. Vaswani bravely discussed his battle with throat cancer twice and also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has not spoken to him for the last four years and remains unaware of his condition. When asked if he misses Shahrukh? Vaswani humorously noted that with Khan's omnipresence on television, his health update would eventually reach him. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Moving Speech After Winning Best Actor Trophy For Jawan Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Vivek Vasmani's Video:

