Yaariyan 2 is an upcoming film, which is a remake of Bangalore Days. The first glimpse for the film is out which shows a heartwarming bond between the "cousins by blood, friends by choice". The series will also star Pearl V Puri, Priya Prakash Varrier, Warina Hussain and others. Bangalore Days is a Malayalam film that stars Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salman. Divya Khosla Kumar Reveals She Got 'Badly Injured' While Shooting an Action Sequence, Shares Pics of Her Bruised Face.

Watch Yaariyan 2 Teaser Here:

