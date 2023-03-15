Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram today and revealed that she has injured herself badly while shooting an action scene for her upcoming project. The actress also shared pics of her bruised face on Insta. "Need all your blessings and healing energy," a part of her post's caption reads. Check it out. Yaariyan 2 Release Date: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri's Film to Hit the Big Screens on October 20, 2023 (View Poster).

Divya Khosla Kumar Injured:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)