In February 2017, Karan Johar embraced fatherhood through surrogacy, welcoming twins—a boy and a girl. He lovingly named his son Yash after his late father, while his daughter Roohi’s name was crafted by rearranging his mother Hiroo’s name. As Yash and Roohi celebrate their 8th birthday today, February 7, Karan marked the occasion with adorable family photos on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday note. Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and many others, flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes for the little ones. Karan Johar Drops Adorable Video of His Kids Yash and Roohi Trying Beatboxing, Says ‘ Hope I Haven’t Transferred My Musical Genes!’ (Watch Video).

Karan Johar’s Birthday Post for His Twins

Celebs Extend Birthday Wishes to Yash and Roohi

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@karanjohar)

