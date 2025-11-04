Film and television actor Puneet Vashist has found himself at the centre of a major controversy due to his personal life. Reports claimed that the actor is dating lawyer, political activist, and social media influencer Nazia Elahi Khan. A few days ago, the BJP minority leader took to her Instagram handle to address the discussion surrounding her marriage to Puneet Vashist. She shocked everyone by denying reports of her marriage to the actor, claiming that he was already married twice and not legally divorced. In her video, she said, "I am grateful to the people congratulating me for my marriage. But yeh shaadi possible nahi hai. Actor Puneet Vashist has done a very good acting along with his family. Puneet has not got divorced from his Australian wife Chloe. And after that, he stayed with a Bengali woman named Chand." She claimed to have proof of his previous marriages and also accused him of indecent behaviour and money laundering. Nazia concluded the video by thanking both Chloe and Chand for helping her gather evidence against Puneet and announced that she is no longer his wife. Sara Khan Marries Krrish Pathak After 1 Year of Dating; TV Actress Shares First Pictures From Their Registered Wedding, Pens ‘Two Faiths, One Script, Infinite Love’.

Nazia Elahi Khan Claims Fiancé Puneet Vashist Was Married Twice, Accuses Actor of Hiding the Truth – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naziaelahikhan (@naziaelahikhan2)

