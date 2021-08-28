The latest update with regards to the domestic violence case filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife Shalini Talwar is that the singer has been exempted from personal appearance, citing medical reasons. That's not it, as the court has asked the singer for a medical report and also to appear on the next date that is on September 3.

Check It Out:

Case against singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act | Singh's counsel seeks his exemption from personal appearance, citing that he's unwell. He assures Delhi Court that he'll appear on the next date of hearing (File pic) pic.twitter.com/v48JeEuEMM — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

There's More:

Delhi Court directs Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear before them on next date of hearing, on September 3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

