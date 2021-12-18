Karan Johar has finally announced the leading ladies of his upcoming film Yodha that stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. The filmmaker took to his social media and revealed that joining Sid on board would be Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Along with it, he also teased fans with a new poster of the aerial actioner.

Karan Johar:

