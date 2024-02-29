The trailer for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha has been unveiled, offering a tantalising glimpse into a two-minute and 49-second spectacle packed with action, thriller, romance, and drama. Malhotra shines as he prepares to tackle formidable adversaries and rescue passengers aboard a hijacked mid-air flight, showcasing his prowess in safeguarding their lives. The film, featuring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, promises a gripping narrative filled with adrenaline-pumping sequences and heart-stopping moments. Yodha Song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ Out! Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Heartwarming Chemistry Paired With Vishal Mishra's Vocals Will Surely Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video).

Watch Yodha Trailer:

