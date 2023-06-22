The collections of the rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has slowed down. It has been 20 days since the release of the film and this Vicky Kaushal starrer is yet to hit Rs 75 crore mark. As of date, its total collection stands at Rs 71.46 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 19: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Starrer Sees Decline in Numbers.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

The absence of major film/s this Fri should help #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke cross ₹ 75 cr in Wknd 4… ₹ 80 cr *lifetime biz* cannot be ruled out… [Week 3] Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.34 cr, Mon 1.08 cr, Tue 99 lacs, Wed 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 71.46 cr. #India biz. #ZHZB #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/NnhS9xt33l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2023

