Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, garnered mixed response from the audience. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead has seen improvement in its collections and its total now stands at Rs 22.59 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Fails To Leave Critics Entertained.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1… National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3… All eyes on the make-or-break Mon… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/CnPRKtJlMA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2023

