Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had opened to mixed response from the audience. The rom-com managed to have an average opening on the day of its release, which was on June 2. The film is now inching closer to Rs 30 crore mark in India. Well, its total collection stands at Rs 26.73 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke keeps its investors smiling on the crucial Day 4 [Mon]… The strong grip on a working day - after the weekend - indicates the wholehearted acceptance for the film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr. Total: ₹ 26.73 cr. #India biz. 👍🏻 Mass… pic.twitter.com/VfhzSh8X2i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2023

