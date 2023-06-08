Laxman Utekar’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to see average collections at the box office and it has inched closer to Rs 35 crore mark. This Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer now stands at a total of Rs 34.11 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is trending very well on weekdays… Absence of major film/s till #Adipurush should help #ZHZB score yet again in Weekend 2… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr. Total: ₹ 34.11 cr. #India biz. *National chains* /… pic.twitter.com/nJGLBg61nm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2023

