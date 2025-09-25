She didn’t see it coming! A woman is going viral on TikTok after revealing a botched Botox treatment that left her with one closed eye and the other working. Identified as Lydia August, in the video, she stated that she has been using Botox treatment for years to treat chronic migraines. However, her latest botched treatment left her stunned. In the viral clip, she explained that her left eyelid has been stuck shut for days and could stay like that for up to three months, according to her doctor. While the exact cause remains unclear, it must be noted that the condition the patient is experiencing is reportedly known as ptosis, dropping eyelid, a rare side effect of Botox injections for migraines. It happens when the Botox weakens the muscles that lift the eyelid, causing it to partially or completely close. UK Woman’s Lips Balloon Up After Filler Procedure Goes Wrong at ‘Botox Party.’

‘Botox Fail’ Leaves Woman With One Closed Eye

Stunned patient shares terrifying Botox experience that left her scarred: ‘Gonna have to be a pirate for Halloween’ https://t.co/aCT2Jf7EIm pic.twitter.com/zg259AsaZz — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official TikTok Video ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

