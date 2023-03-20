Amul, the dairy brand, known for its quirky billboards and topicals has paid a tribute to Kapil Sharma's latest film Zwigato. Sharing a cartoon resembling the film's protagonist, the artwork reads, 'Butter Ka Zwaagato Karo!'. Indeed, a witty post. Have a look. RRR Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan Gets a ‘TeRRRific’ Tribute from Amul!

Amul Celebrates Zwigato:

#Amul Topical: Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man! pic.twitter.com/IKXwquTWDv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)