Britney Spears, in a new Twitter post, has let it all out as the "Toxic" singer lashes on some pretty serious topics and calls many out. Being recently diagnosed with nerve damage and confirming it in the same post as well, Britney slams her "so called 'friends'" who spoke in "trash" documentaries and says that she misses her "love of people" and can't take looking at people's faces anymore. Britney Spears Says Won't Probably Perform Again After Her Long Conservatorship Battle.

Check Out the Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)