BTS member Jungkook, who recently contracted Covid-19, keeps his fans updated with his recovery journey. He recently took to Instagram to share a video of his dance performance in a room as he told his fans how he is doing. The video garnered 8.4 million views and his fellow teammate, V, also dropped a comment on the post.

Speaking in Korean, Jungkook says, "Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon." V then commented, "Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn't move even a little bit when I had it."

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

